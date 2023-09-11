ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– Week 2 of the Acadiana High School Football Season saw mother nature play a factor into the action.

Lightning delays, thunderstorms and heavy rain influenced games across all parishes. Although the rainy conditions tried to slow the down the game, the KLFY News 10 Sports was still flooded with highlight plays to nominate for 1st and 10 Top Plays.

Each week, the KLFY Sports Team will nominate four of the best plays from our 1st and 10 high school football show. Voting begins Monday morning and closes Thursday evening. You can tune into Passe Sports on Friday morning to see which nominee wins 1st and 10 Play of the Week Honors.

Week 1 Winner:

-Cecilia QB Diesel Solari Returns Opening Kick for 99 Yard Touchdown