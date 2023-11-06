ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– Each week, the KLFY News 10 Sports Team will nominate four of the best plays from our 1st and 10 high school football show. Voting begins Monday morning and closes Thursday evening. You can tune into Passe Sports on Friday morning to see which nominee wins 1st and 10 Play of the Week honors.

2023 Top Plays Winners:

Week 1: Cecilia QB Diesel Solari Returns Opening Kick for 99 Yard Touchdown

Week 2: Notre Dame QB Jackson Link finds Jacob Trahan for a Pios Touchdown

Week 3: St. Thomas More Special Teams Recovers Onside Kick

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Week 4: STM RB Hutch Swilley Rushing Touchdown

Week 5: Notre Dame FB Ben Rosinski Catch and Run

Week 6: Carencro RB Cashmire Batiste Big Run

Week 7: Cecilia RB Corey Broussard Rushing Touchdown

Week 8: Acadiana WR Omari Dupas Tip Ball Catch

Week 9: Notre Dame LB Jackson Casanova Pick 6 vs. Grand Lake