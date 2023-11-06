ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– Each week, the KLFY News 10 Sports Team will nominate four of the best plays from our 1st and 10 high school football show. Voting begins Monday morning and closes Thursday evening. You can tune into Passe Sports on Friday morning to see which nominee wins 1st and 10 Play of the Week honors.
2023 Top Plays Winners:
Week 1: Cecilia QB Diesel Solari Returns Opening Kick for 99 Yard Touchdown
Week 2: Notre Dame QB Jackson Link finds Jacob Trahan for a Pios Touchdown
Week 3: St. Thomas More Special Teams Recovers Onside Kick
Week 4: STM RB Hutch Swilley Rushing Touchdown
Week 5: Notre Dame FB Ben Rosinski Catch and Run
Week 6: Carencro RB Cashmire Batiste Big Run
Week 7: Cecilia RB Corey Broussard Rushing Touchdown
Week 8: Acadiana WR Omari Dupas Tip Ball Catch
Week 9: Notre Dame LB Jackson Casanova Pick 6 vs. Grand Lake