HAMMOND, La. (KLFY) -- Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for 24-year-old Jorian Cole, who was last seen on November 12, 2021, at approximately 10 a.m., at the Pumpkin Park Campground in Hammond.

Cole was last seen wearing a multi-colored baseball hat with a green marijuana leaf on it and may be wearing dark shorts and an anime-style shirt. Cole recently shaved his eyebrows off and they have just started to grow back in.