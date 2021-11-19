Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Daily COVID-19 Stats
COVID-19 vaccines and tests
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Top Stories
1st and 10: Playoffs Week 2
Video
Fatal shooting in Maurice marks first homicide since the 1950s
Video
‘It’s unacceptable’: Father of Jacob Blake reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
Video
St. Landry Sheriff’s Department investigates two separate threats in a week at area schools
Video
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Nominate Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
China 2022 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Moving Acadiana Forward
Passe Partout
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn and Garden
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Holiday Giveaways 2021
Jingle All the Way Sweepstakes 2021
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
1st and 10: Playoffs Week 2
1st and 10
by:
KLFY Sports
Posted:
Nov 19, 2021 / 10:38 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2021 / 10:38 PM CST
Highlights from week 2 of high school football playoffs in Acadiana.
First half
Second half
Faust Phenom
National Sports
Tatum scores 37, Celtics beat Lakers in James’ return
No. 8 Iowa women cancel games because of COVID-19 outbreak
LeBron James back in action for Lakers in Boston
AP source: Broncos WR Tim Patrick agrees to $30M extension
Former NFL player Zac Stacy charged with attacking ex
Warriors’ Curry sits out against Pistons with bruised hip
Gooch handles the wind at Sea Island and takes 1-shot lead
Boutier makes big run for 65 to open 4-shot lead at Tiburon
Eppler, joining Mets, embraces return to `intimidating’ NYC
Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play
More National Sports
Local News
Fatal shooting in Maurice marks first homicide since the 1950s
Video
St. Landry Sheriff’s Department investigates two separate threats in a week at area schools
Video
90 Plus: Lula Sanderford says, “Appreciate what, and who you have”
Video
Social media tips for parents after online sex offender caught, arrested
Video
Creswell Middle School temporarily locked down Friday after shooting threat
Lafayette man named 2021 paramedic of the year
Meet Your Neighbor: Toys for Tots
Video
St. Landry Parish correction officer attacked by inmate
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 481 new cases, 14 new deaths on November 19
Law enforcement cracks down on security at Northwest High School after death threat
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
1st and 10: Playoffs Week 2
Video
Fatal shooting in Maurice marks first homicide since the 1950s
Video
‘It’s unacceptable’: Father of Jacob Blake reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict
Video
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting reported in Maurice
Mississippi man arrested following road rage incident in Acadia Parish
Video
Lafayette man convicted of murder of ex-girlfriend found under bed
Video
Opelousas man arrested during traffic stop in St. Landry Parish drugs and stolen gun found.
Sidebar