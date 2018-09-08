1st & 10: Week Two Game of the Week

1st and 10

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Week two of high school football is in the books

The game of the week was New Iberia Senior High versus Carencro at the Cro Dome. 

Last time these two teams matched up, the Yellow Jackets missed a field goal in the fourth quarter and the Golden Bears made a field goal, ending in a win 17-14.

Friday night, the Golden Bears blew the Yellow Jacket's out of the water.

Final score, 41-0.

Now, Carencro is 1-1 on the season while NISH leaves the Cro Dome 0-2.

