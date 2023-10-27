ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the ninth week of high school football in Acadiana.

Note: Winners are in bold.

Carencro vs Acadiana, 26-27

Barbe vs Comeaux, 24-6

Sulphur vs NISH, 45-34

St. Thomas More vs Westgate, 31-21

Teurlings vs Northside, 38-20

North Vermilion vs LCA, 7-56

Breaux Bridge vs Opelousas, 7-51

Catholic NI vs Loreauville, 14-0

Abbeville vs St. Martinville, 36-28

Cecilia vs Livonia, 50-0

Grand Lake vs Notre Dame, 7-46

Ville Platte vs Northwest, 8-42

Port Barre vs Iota, 0-66

Church Point vs Kaplan, 12-8

Crowley vs Erath, 47-46