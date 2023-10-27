ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the ninth week of high school football in Acadiana.
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Carencro vs Acadiana, 26-27
Barbe vs Comeaux, 24-6
Sulphur vs NISH, 45-34
St. Thomas More vs Westgate, 31-21
Teurlings vs Northside, 38-20
North Vermilion vs LCA, 7-56
Breaux Bridge vs Opelousas, 7-51
Catholic NI vs Loreauville, 14-0
Abbeville vs St. Martinville, 36-28
Cecilia vs Livonia, 50-0
Grand Lake vs Notre Dame, 7-46
Ville Platte vs Northwest, 8-42
Port Barre vs Iota, 0-66
Church Point vs Kaplan, 12-8
Crowley vs Erath, 47-46