(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the ninth week of High School football in Acadiana.
First Half
Second Half
Overtime
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Catholic PC vs. North Central, 44-0
Delcambre vs. AES, 7-45
Comeaux vs. Barbe, 24-47
Pine Prairie vs. Mamou, 20-30
Northwest vs. Ville Platte, 6-0
Morgan City vs. Lutcher, 0-72
West St. Mary vs. Franklin, Canceled
St. Edmund vs. Westminster, 32-14
Iota vs. Port Barre, 55-6
Notre Dame vs. Grand Lake, 45-7
St. Martinville vs. Abbeville, 42-19
Acadiana vs. Carencro, 21-20
Oberlin vs. Gueydan, 43-7
Erath vs. Crowley, 39-28
Loreauville vs. Catholic NI, 20-17
Leesville vs. Eunice, 33-38
Westgate vs. STM, 34-42
Northside vs. Teurlings, 14-45
Lafayette vs. Southside, 19-38
Kaplan vs. Church Point, 29-36
Livonia vs. Cecilia, 13-42
Opelousas vs. Breaux Bridge, 45-0
Sacred Heart VP vs. Opelousas Catholic, 6-40
Deridder vs. Rayne, 35-42
Dequincy vs. Lake Arthur, 35-33
Central Catholic vs. Vermilion Catholic, 7-44
Hanson Memorial vs. Beau Chene, 63-22
LCA vs. North Vermilion, 34-0
Merryville vs. Basile, 12-41
Jennings vs. LCCP, 27-23
Berwick vs. St. James, 47-61
Covenant Christian vs. Jeanerette, 0-22
Highland Baptist vs. Centerville, 6-14
New Iberia vs. Sulphur, 14-17