(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the ninth week of High School football in Acadiana.

First Half

Second Half

Overtime

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

Catholic PC vs. North Central, 44-0

Delcambre vs. AES, 7-45

Comeaux vs. Barbe, 24-47

Pine Prairie vs. Mamou, 20-30

Northwest vs. Ville Platte, 6-0

Morgan City vs. Lutcher, 0-72

West St. Mary vs. Franklin, Canceled

St. Edmund vs. Westminster, 32-14

Iota vs. Port Barre, 55-6

Notre Dame vs. Grand Lake, 45-7

St. Martinville vs. Abbeville, 42-19

Acadiana vs. Carencro, 21-20

Oberlin vs. Gueydan, 43-7

Erath vs. Crowley, 39-28

Loreauville vs. Catholic NI, 20-17

Leesville vs. Eunice, 33-38

Westgate vs. STM, 34-42

Northside vs. Teurlings, 14-45

Lafayette vs. Southside, 19-38

Kaplan vs. Church Point, 29-36

Livonia vs. Cecilia, 13-42

Opelousas vs. Breaux Bridge, 45-0

Sacred Heart VP vs. Opelousas Catholic, 6-40

Deridder vs. Rayne, 35-42

Dequincy vs. Lake Arthur, 35-33

Central Catholic vs. Vermilion Catholic, 7-44

Hanson Memorial vs. Beau Chene, 63-22

LCA vs. North Vermilion, 34-0

Merryville vs. Basile, 12-41

Jennings vs. LCCP, 27-23

Berwick vs. St. James, 47-61

Covenant Christian vs. Jeanerette, 0-22

Highland Baptist vs. Centerville, 6-14

New Iberia vs. Sulphur, 14-17