ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the eighth week of high school football in Acadiana.
First Half
Second Half
Overtime
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Teurlings vs STM, 34-35
LCA vs Westgate, 49-11
Carencro vs Sam Houston, 49-47
Acadiana vs Southside, 45-12
Lafayette vs Barbe, 7-30
Opelousas vs Cecilia, 22-25
Beau Chene vs Breaux Bridge, 0-35
Northside vs North Vermilion, 42-15
Comeaux vs New Iberia, 21-28
Loreauville vs Ascension Episcopal, 30-9
Centerville vs Vermilion Catholic, 14-57
Deridder vs Eunice, 20-21
St. Martinville vs Kaplan, 32-36
North Central vs Opelousas Catholic, 0-50
Erath vs Abbeville, 6-20
Sacred Heart vs WCA Opel, 14-23
St. Edmund vs Catholic PC, 20-36
Iota vs Mamou, 57-0