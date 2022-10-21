(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the eighth week of High School football in Acadiana.
First Half
Second Half
Overtime
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Barbe vs. Lafayette, 40-17
AES vs. Loreauville. 24-0
Livonia vs. Crowley, 30-15
Ville Platte vs. Church Point, 20-50
Hanson Memorial vs. Central Catholic, 16-40
Rayne vs. Washington-Marion, 49-20
STM vs. Teurlings, 35-30
Sam Houston vs. Carencro, 55-72
New Iberia vs. Comeaux, 48-12
Southside vs. Acadiana, 22-7
Breaux Bridge vs. Beau Chene, 70-6
Kaplan vs. St. Martinville. 14-34
Westgate vs. LCA, 6-35
Mamou vs. Iota, 0-40
North Vermilion vs. Northside, 42-20
Basile vs. Port Barre, 24-6
Opelousas Catholic vs. North Central, 66-0
Catholic PC vs. St. Edmund, 47-14
Cecilia vs. Opelousas, 16-21
Abbeville vs. Erath, 21-31
Pine Prairie vs. Northwest, 33-36
Jeanerette vs. Highland Baptist, 40-0
Westlake vs. Jennings, 35-7
Welsh vs. Lake Arthur, 59-13
Notre Dame vs. Dequincy, 49-0
Catholic Ni vs. Franklin, 30-38
Westminster vs. Sacred Heart, 14-40
Eunice vs. Deridder, 38-49
Gueydan vs. Hamilton Christian, 53-26
Elton vs. Oberlin, 22-35
South Terrebonne vs. Morgan City, 49-7
Vermilion Catholic vs. Centerville, 43-0
Delcambre vs. West St. Mary, 47-14
Archbishop Shaw vs. Patterson, 57-21
E.D. White vs. Berwick, 45-21