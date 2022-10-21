(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the eighth week of High School football in Acadiana.

First Half

Second Half

Overtime

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

Barbe vs. Lafayette, 40-17

AES vs. Loreauville. 24-0

Livonia vs. Crowley, 30-15

Ville Platte vs. Church Point, 20-50

Hanson Memorial vs. Central Catholic, 16-40

Rayne vs. Washington-Marion, 49-20

STM vs. Teurlings, 35-30

Sam Houston vs. Carencro, 55-72

New Iberia vs. Comeaux, 48-12

Southside vs. Acadiana, 22-7

Breaux Bridge vs. Beau Chene, 70-6

Kaplan vs. St. Martinville. 14-34

Westgate vs. LCA, 6-35

Mamou vs. Iota, 0-40

North Vermilion vs. Northside, 42-20

Basile vs. Port Barre, 24-6

Opelousas Catholic vs. North Central, 66-0

Catholic PC vs. St. Edmund, 47-14

Cecilia vs. Opelousas, 16-21

Abbeville vs. Erath, 21-31

Pine Prairie vs. Northwest, 33-36

Jeanerette vs. Highland Baptist, 40-0

Westlake vs. Jennings, 35-7

Welsh vs. Lake Arthur, 59-13

Notre Dame vs. Dequincy, 49-0

Catholic Ni vs. Franklin, 30-38

Westminster vs. Sacred Heart, 14-40

Eunice vs. Deridder, 38-49

Gueydan vs. Hamilton Christian, 53-26

Elton vs. Oberlin, 22-35

South Terrebonne vs. Morgan City, 49-7

Vermilion Catholic vs. Centerville, 43-0

Delcambre vs. West St. Mary, 47-14

Archbishop Shaw vs. Patterson, 57-21

E.D. White vs. Berwick, 45-21