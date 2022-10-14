(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the seventh week of High School football in Acadiana.

Friday night Scores, Courtesy, The Daily Advertiser:

Abbeville 49, Crowley 20

Ascension Episcopal 47, West St. Mary 0

Barbe 52, New Iberia 19

Basile 35, Oberlin 13

Beekman 32, Gueydan 8

Breaux Bridge 42, Kinder 24

Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 7

Cedar Creek 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6

Central Catholic 35, Berwick 28

Church Point 50, Northwest 8

Covenant Christian Academy 21, Highland Baptist 20

East Beauregard 22, Elton 6

Eunice 26, Washington-Marion 20

Grand Lake 41, Lake Arthur 36

Hanson Memorial 40, Centerville 8

Iota 56, Pine Prairie 12

Jennings 35, South Beauregard 8

John Curtis Christian 35, Acadiana 14

Loreauville 46, Franklin 20

NDHS 41, Vinton 6

New Iberia Catholic 30, Delcambre 0

Oakdale 64, Mamou 30

Opelousas 41, Livonia 13

RHS 59, LaGrange 36

Riverside Academy 47, West St. John 0

Sacred Heart 30, St. Edmund Catholic 17

Sam Houston 42, Lafayette 41

Southside 28, Sulphur 7

St. James 55, Patterson 13

St. Martinville 35, St. Charles Catholic 25

St. Mary’s 58, Peabody 6

St. Thomas More 49, Northside 7

Vermilion Catholic 53, Jeanerette 0

Ville Platte 29, Port Barre 22

Welsh 48, DeQuincy 14