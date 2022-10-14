(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the seventh week of High School football in Acadiana.
Friday night Scores, Courtesy, The Daily Advertiser:
Abbeville 49, Crowley 20
Ascension Episcopal 47, West St. Mary 0
Barbe 52, New Iberia 19
Basile 35, Oberlin 13
Beekman 32, Gueydan 8
Breaux Bridge 42, Kinder 24
Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 7
Cedar Creek 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6
Central Catholic 35, Berwick 28
Church Point 50, Northwest 8
Covenant Christian Academy 21, Highland Baptist 20
East Beauregard 22, Elton 6
Eunice 26, Washington-Marion 20
Grand Lake 41, Lake Arthur 36
Hanson Memorial 40, Centerville 8
Iota 56, Pine Prairie 12
Jennings 35, South Beauregard 8
John Curtis Christian 35, Acadiana 14
Loreauville 46, Franklin 20
NDHS 41, Vinton 6
New Iberia Catholic 30, Delcambre 0
Oakdale 64, Mamou 30
Opelousas 41, Livonia 13
RHS 59, LaGrange 36
Riverside Academy 47, West St. John 0
Sacred Heart 30, St. Edmund Catholic 17
Sam Houston 42, Lafayette 41
Southside 28, Sulphur 7
St. James 55, Patterson 13
St. Martinville 35, St. Charles Catholic 25
St. Mary’s 58, Peabody 6
St. Thomas More 49, Northside 7
Vermilion Catholic 53, Jeanerette 0
Ville Platte 29, Port Barre 22
Welsh 48, DeQuincy 14