ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the sixth week of high school football in Acadiana.

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

Sam Houston vs Acadiana, 13-56

Lafayette vs Carencro, 0-55

Westgate vs Teurlings, 14-38

North Vermilion vs STM, 0-54

Lake Arthur vs Notre Dame, 7-49

Eunice vs Rayne, 48-14

Northwest vs Iota, 37-36

Breaux Bridge vs Cecilia, 12-49

Erath vs St. Martinville, 14-43

Catholic NI vs Ascension Episcopal, 17-30

W St. Mary vs Loreauville, 20-47

North Central vs St. Edmund, 0-48

WCA OP vs OP Catholic, 6-41

Abbeville vs St. Charles, 0-51

Verm Catholic vs Covenant Christian, 33-0