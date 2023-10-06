ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the sixth week of high school football in Acadiana.
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Sam Houston vs Acadiana, 13-56
Lafayette vs Carencro, 0-55
Westgate vs Teurlings, 14-38
North Vermilion vs STM, 0-54
Lake Arthur vs Notre Dame, 7-49
Eunice vs Rayne, 48-14
Northwest vs Iota, 37-36
Breaux Bridge vs Cecilia, 12-49
Erath vs St. Martinville, 14-43
Catholic NI vs Ascension Episcopal, 17-30
W St. Mary vs Loreauville, 20-47
North Central vs St. Edmund, 0-48
WCA OP vs OP Catholic, 6-41
Abbeville vs St. Charles, 0-51
Verm Catholic vs Covenant Christian, 33-0