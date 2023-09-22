ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the fourth week of high school football in Acadiana.

First Half

Second Half

Overtime

Scores

Catholic BR vs St. Thomas More, 28-28, LIVE

Notre Dame vs Teurlings, 14-34

LCA vs Ruston, 26-29

Lafayette vs Acadiana, 12-63

NISH vs Southside, 26-49

Sam Houston vs Comeaux, 51-0

Sulphur vs Carencro, 14-50

Berwick vs Northside, 14-28

St. Martinville vs Westgate, 13-14, LIVE

Breaux Bridge vs Ascension Episcopal, 45-16, LIVE

Rayne vs Kaplan, 25-22

Erath vs Vermilion Catholic, 14-38

Leesville vs Catholic NI, 7-14, LIVE

Beau Chene vs Abbeville, 7-36

