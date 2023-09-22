ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the fourth week of high school football in Acadiana.
Catholic BR vs St. Thomas More, 28-28, LIVE
Notre Dame vs Teurlings, 14-34
LCA vs Ruston, 26-29
Lafayette vs Acadiana, 12-63
NISH vs Southside, 26-49
Sam Houston vs Comeaux, 51-0
Sulphur vs Carencro, 14-50
Berwick vs Northside, 14-28
St. Martinville vs Westgate, 13-14, LIVE
Breaux Bridge vs Ascension Episcopal, 45-16, LIVE
Rayne vs Kaplan, 25-22
Erath vs Vermilion Catholic, 14-38
Leesville vs Catholic NI, 7-14, LIVE
Beau Chene vs Abbeville, 7-36