(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the third week of the High School football playoffs in Acadiana.

First Half

Second Half

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

Division I (non-select)

Westgate vs. Neville: 21-10

Southside vs. Zachary: 37-48

Division II (non-select)

Breaux Bridge vs. North DeSoto: 13-42

North Vermilion vs. West Feliciana: 0-30

Division III (non-select)

Berwick vs. Amite: 14-42

Patterson vs. Union Parish: 14-38

Division IV (non-select)

Basile vs. Haynesville: 7-31

Division I (select)

Carencro vs. Warren Easton: 29-26

Division II (select)

St. Thomas More vs. Madison Prep: 56-34

Lafayette Christian vs. De La Salle: 70-49

Teurlings Catholic vs. Archbishop Shaw: 27-21

Division III (select)

Notre Dame vs. Episcopal: 47-0

Division IV (select)

Vermilion Catholic vs. Southen Lab: 17-7

Opelousas Catholic vs. Ascension Catholic: 12-28