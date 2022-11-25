(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the third week of the High School football playoffs in Acadiana.
First Half
Second Half
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Division I (non-select)
Westgate vs. Neville: 21-10
Southside vs. Zachary: 37-48
Division II (non-select)
Breaux Bridge vs. North DeSoto: 13-42
North Vermilion vs. West Feliciana: 0-30
Division III (non-select)
Berwick vs. Amite: 14-42
Patterson vs. Union Parish: 14-38
Division IV (non-select)
Basile vs. Haynesville: 7-31
Division I (select)
Carencro vs. Warren Easton: 29-26
Division II (select)
St. Thomas More vs. Madison Prep: 56-34
Lafayette Christian vs. De La Salle: 70-49
Teurlings Catholic vs. Archbishop Shaw: 27-21
Division III (select)
Notre Dame vs. Episcopal: 47-0
Division IV (select)
Vermilion Catholic vs. Southen Lab: 17-7
Opelousas Catholic vs. Ascension Catholic: 12-28