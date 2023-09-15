ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the third week of high school football in Acadiana.
First Half
Second Half
Overtime
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Brother Martin vs STM, 7-41
Acadiana vs NISH, 56-7
Teurlings vs St. Charles, 20-48
Lafayette vs Sulphur, 33-42
Jesuit vs LCA, 18-51
Cecilia vs Northside, 45-0
Verm Catholic vs Loreauville, 27-21
Comeaux vs Notre Dame, 12-41
Breaux Bridge vs St. Martinville, 19-40
Erath vs Catholic NI, 23-25
Church Point vs Rayne, 36-57
WCA Lafayette vs St. Edmund, 6-46
Opelousas vs LCCP, 34-6