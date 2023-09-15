ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the third week of high school football in Acadiana.

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

Brother Martin vs STM, 7-41

Acadiana vs NISH, 56-7

Teurlings vs St. Charles, 20-48

Lafayette vs Sulphur, 33-42

Jesuit vs LCA, 18-51

Cecilia vs Northside, 45-0

Verm Catholic vs Loreauville, 27-21

Comeaux vs Notre Dame, 12-41

Breaux Bridge vs St. Martinville, 19-40

Erath vs Catholic NI, 23-25

Church Point vs Rayne, 36-57

WCA Lafayette vs St. Edmund, 6-46

Opelousas vs LCCP, 34-6