ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the tenth week of high school football in Acadiana.

First Half

Second Half

Overtime

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

STM vs LCA, 44-40

Carencro vs Archbishop Shaw, 50-57

Southside vs Sam Houston, 27-32

Westgate vs Northside, 23-8

Hanson Memorial vs Vermilion Catholic, 14-43

Teurlings vs North Vermilion, 49-0

Opelousas vs Beau Chene, 41-0

Livonia vs Breaux Bridge, 6-42

Iota vs Church Point, 48-44

Kaplan vs Abbeville, 14-18

Leesville vs Rayne, 53-32

Lagrange vs Eunice, 16-43

Jennings vs St. Louis, 0-7

Opelousas Catholic vs St. Edmund, 56-12

Catholic PC vs WCA Opel, 55-6

Loreauville vs Delcambre, 48-0

St. Martinville vs Crowley, 67-39

Donaldsonville vs Erath, 42-68

Latest Posts