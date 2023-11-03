ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the tenth week of high school football in Acadiana.
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
STM vs LCA, 44-40
Carencro vs Archbishop Shaw, 50-57
Southside vs Sam Houston, 27-32
Westgate vs Northside, 23-8
Hanson Memorial vs Vermilion Catholic, 14-43
Teurlings vs North Vermilion, 49-0
Opelousas vs Beau Chene, 41-0
Livonia vs Breaux Bridge, 6-42
Iota vs Church Point, 48-44
Kaplan vs Abbeville, 14-18
Leesville vs Rayne, 53-32
Lagrange vs Eunice, 16-43
Jennings vs St. Louis, 0-7
Opelousas Catholic vs St. Edmund, 56-12
Catholic PC vs WCA Opel, 55-6
Loreauville vs Delcambre, 48-0
St. Martinville vs Crowley, 67-39
Donaldsonville vs Erath, 42-68
