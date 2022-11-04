(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the tenth week of High School football in Acadiana.

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

St. Edmund vs. Opelousas Catholic: 21-60

Cecilia vs. Iowa: 7-17

Sam Houston vs. Southside: 21-42

Hamilton Christian vs. Elton: 16-57

St. Louis vs. Jennings: 31-21

Northside vs. Westgate: 12-42

Comeaux vs. Sulphur: 12-37

Eunice vs. LaGrange: 46-22

Crowley vs. St. Martinville: 16-42

Acadiana vs. Barbe: 35-31

Rayne vs. Leesville: 6-47

Church Point vs. Iota: 28-44

Franklin vs. Ascension Episcopal: 14-41

Beau Chene vs. Opelousas: 7-88

Mamou vs. Northwest: 6-35

Welsh vs. Notre Dame: 28-56

St. John vs. Jeanerette: 0-22

Abbeville vs. Kaplan: 14-13

Delcambre vs. Loreauville: 16-49

Lake Arthur vs. Vinton: 20-13

West St. Mary vs. Catholic NI: 0-51

Basile vs. East Beauregard: 21-14

Oberlin vs. Ville Platte: 8-20

North Central vs. Sacred Heart VP: 14-47

Vermilion Catholic vs. Hanson Memorial: 49-0

Patterson vs. Berwick: 30-19

Centerville vs. Covenant Christian: 14-32

Highland Baptist vs. Central Catholic: 0-55

Merryville vs. Gueydan: 34-42

Erath vs. Donaldsonville: 38-32

North Vermilion vs. Teurlings: 21-49

Lafayette Christian vs. St. Thomas More: 34-41

Breaux Bridge vs. Livonia: 21-27

Port Barre vs. Pine Prairie: 20-0

Westminster vs. Catholic PC: 22-42

Lafayette vs. New Iberia: 31-35