(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the tenth week of High School football in Acadiana.
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
St. Edmund vs. Opelousas Catholic: 21-60
Cecilia vs. Iowa: 7-17
Sam Houston vs. Southside: 21-42
Hamilton Christian vs. Elton: 16-57
St. Louis vs. Jennings: 31-21
Northside vs. Westgate: 12-42
Comeaux vs. Sulphur: 12-37
Eunice vs. LaGrange: 46-22
Crowley vs. St. Martinville: 16-42
Acadiana vs. Barbe: 35-31
Rayne vs. Leesville: 6-47
Church Point vs. Iota: 28-44
Franklin vs. Ascension Episcopal: 14-41
Beau Chene vs. Opelousas: 7-88
Mamou vs. Northwest: 6-35
Welsh vs. Notre Dame: 28-56
St. John vs. Jeanerette: 0-22
Abbeville vs. Kaplan: 14-13
Delcambre vs. Loreauville: 16-49
Lake Arthur vs. Vinton: 20-13
West St. Mary vs. Catholic NI: 0-51
Basile vs. East Beauregard: 21-14
Oberlin vs. Ville Platte: 8-20
North Central vs. Sacred Heart VP: 14-47
Vermilion Catholic vs. Hanson Memorial: 49-0
Patterson vs. Berwick: 30-19
Centerville vs. Covenant Christian: 14-32
Highland Baptist vs. Central Catholic: 0-55
Merryville vs. Gueydan: 34-42
Erath vs. Donaldsonville: 38-32
North Vermilion vs. Teurlings: 21-49
Lafayette Christian vs. St. Thomas More: 34-41
Breaux Bridge vs. Livonia: 21-27
Port Barre vs. Pine Prairie: 20-0
Westminster vs. Catholic PC: 22-42
Lafayette vs. New Iberia: 31-35