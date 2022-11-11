(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the first week of the High School football playoffs in Acadiana.

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

Division I (non-select)

Belle Chasse vs. Westgate: 14-35

Southside: BYE

Division II (non-select)

Abbeville vs. Brusly: 36-14

Breaux Bridge vs. Carroll: 21-17

Northwest vs. Iota: 0-28

Jennings vs. Plaquemine: 28-25

Franklinton vs. Cecilia: 28-35

DeRidder vs. St. Martinville: 7-28

Rayne vs. Church Point: 43-62

North Vermilion vs. Franklin Parish: 35-28

Eunice vs. Erath: 30-34

Opelousas: BYE

Division III (non-select)

Vidalia vs. Loreauville: 6-50

Port Allen vs. Patterson: 28-44

Berwick vs. Jewel Sumner: 38-26

Mamou vs. Winnfield: 0-27

Division IV (non-select)

*Franklin vs. Oakdale: 14-8 (3rd quarter)

Centerville vs. Oak Grove: 8-52

Lake Arthur vs. Arcadia: 0-26

*Gueydan vs. Oberlin: 26-42 (4th quarter)

Varnado vs. Welsh: 8-44

Delcambre vs. White Castle: 21-44

Elton vs. East Feliciana: 0-48

Delhi vs. Jeanerette: 34-6

Basile: BYE

Division I (select)

Riverdale vs. Acadiana: 0-70

Carencro: BYE

Division II (select)

Northside vs. St. Louis Catholic: 0-23

Teurlings Catholic: BYE

St. Thomas More: BYE

Lafayette Christian: BYE

Division III (select)

Lake Charles College Prep vs. Catholic – N.I: 26-7

Patrick Taylor vs. Ascension Episcopal: 0-43

Notre Dame: BYE

Division IV (select)

Delta Charter vs. Hanson Memorial: 46-48

*Covenant Christian vs. Sacred Heart: 8-24 (4th quarter)

St. Edmund vs. Opelousas Catholic: 20-54

Vermilion Catholic: BYE

Central Catholic: BYE