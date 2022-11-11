(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the first week of the High School football playoffs in Acadiana.
First Half
Second Half
Overtime
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Division I (non-select)
Belle Chasse vs. Westgate: 14-35
Southside: BYE
Division II (non-select)
Abbeville vs. Brusly: 36-14
Breaux Bridge vs. Carroll: 21-17
Northwest vs. Iota: 0-28
Jennings vs. Plaquemine: 28-25
Franklinton vs. Cecilia: 28-35
DeRidder vs. St. Martinville: 7-28
Rayne vs. Church Point: 43-62
North Vermilion vs. Franklin Parish: 35-28
Eunice vs. Erath: 30-34
Opelousas: BYE
Division III (non-select)
Vidalia vs. Loreauville: 6-50
Port Allen vs. Patterson: 28-44
Berwick vs. Jewel Sumner: 38-26
Mamou vs. Winnfield: 0-27
Division IV (non-select)
*Franklin vs. Oakdale: 14-8 (3rd quarter)
Centerville vs. Oak Grove: 8-52
Lake Arthur vs. Arcadia: 0-26
*Gueydan vs. Oberlin: 26-42 (4th quarter)
Varnado vs. Welsh: 8-44
Delcambre vs. White Castle: 21-44
Elton vs. East Feliciana: 0-48
Delhi vs. Jeanerette: 34-6
Basile: BYE
Division I (select)
Riverdale vs. Acadiana: 0-70
Carencro: BYE
Division II (select)
Northside vs. St. Louis Catholic: 0-23
Teurlings Catholic: BYE
St. Thomas More: BYE
Lafayette Christian: BYE
Division III (select)
Lake Charles College Prep vs. Catholic – N.I: 26-7
Patrick Taylor vs. Ascension Episcopal: 0-43
Notre Dame: BYE
Division IV (select)
Delta Charter vs. Hanson Memorial: 46-48
*Covenant Christian vs. Sacred Heart: 8-24 (4th quarter)
St. Edmund vs. Opelousas Catholic: 20-54
Vermilion Catholic: BYE
Central Catholic: BYE