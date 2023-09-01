(KLFY)- KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the first week of high school football in Acadiana.
Note: Winners are in bold.
LCA vs Acadiana, 61-38
New Iberia vs Westgate, 14-35
HL Bourgeois vs Lafayette, 0-36
Northside vs Northwest, 20-8
Alexandria vs Carencro, 26-46
Opelousas vs Teurlings, 16-34
STM vs Comeaux, 45-6
Cecilia vs St. Martinville, 49-27
St. Louis vs Crowley, 38-0
Iowa vs Iota, 14-21
Catholic NI vs Vermilion Catholic, 14-26
Kaplan vs North Vermilion, 18-14
South Lafourche vs St. Edmund, 26-14
Eunice vs Church Point, 37-34
Sacred Heart vs Ville Platte, 14-6