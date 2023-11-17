ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– It’s playoffs time, and KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the results of the regional round of high school football.
Note: Winners are in bold.
Carencro vs Acadiana, 7-14
Westgate vs Ruston, 18-20
Southside vs Airline, 35-36
Istrouma vs St. Thomas More, 14-57
Peabody vs LCA, 20-54
Madison Prep vs Teurlings, 30-31
Iota vs Cecilia, 30-70
Opelousas vs West Feliciana, 14-0
Wossman vs Northwest, 14-24
Abbeville vs Lutcher, 12-35
Breaux Bridge vs Assumption, 21-43
Jennings vs St. Martinville, 25-23
Delhi Charter vs Vermilion Catholic, 12-48
Ascension Episcopal vs St. Charles, 0-43
Notre Dame vs D’Arbonne Woods, 49-7
LCCP vs Catholic NI, 7-3
East Feliciana vs Jeanerette, 20-28
Loreauville vs Bogalusa, 7-28
Ascension Catholic vs Opelousas Catholic, 77-43
WCA Opel vs Ouachita Christian, 7-56
Hanson Memorial vs Southern Lab, 27-47
White Castle vs Welsh, 16-54
Franklin vs Logansport, 12-64
Lake Arthur vs Oak Grove, 20-49