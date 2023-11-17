ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– It’s playoffs time, and KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the results of the regional round of high school football.

Carencro vs Acadiana, 7-14

Westgate vs Ruston, 18-20

Southside vs Airline, 35-36

Istrouma vs St. Thomas More, 14-57

Peabody vs LCA, 20-54

Madison Prep vs Teurlings, 30-31

Iota vs Cecilia, 30-70

Opelousas vs West Feliciana, 14-0

Wossman vs Northwest, 14-24

Abbeville vs Lutcher, 12-35

Breaux Bridge vs Assumption, 21-43

Jennings vs St. Martinville, 25-23

Delhi Charter vs Vermilion Catholic, 12-48

Ascension Episcopal vs St. Charles, 0-43

Notre Dame vs D’Arbonne Woods, 49-7

LCCP vs Catholic NI, 7-3

East Feliciana vs Jeanerette, 20-28

Loreauville vs Bogalusa, 7-28

Ascension Catholic vs Opelousas Catholic, 77-43

WCA Opel vs Ouachita Christian, 7-56

Hanson Memorial vs Southern Lab, 27-47

White Castle vs Welsh, 16-54

Franklin vs Logansport, 12-64

Lake Arthur vs Oak Grove, 20-49