Four Acadiana Area teams are headed to the high school football state championships.

Two from the Non-select division in 5A Acadiana, and in 4A Carencro. In the select divison, STM in Division Two Title game, and in Division Three, LCA Knights.

Acadiana, STM and LCA are going for repeats, the Knights are looking for their 4th straight title. The Rams and Cougars are both going for their second consecutive title.