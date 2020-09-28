1st & 10: Opening Drive previews 2020 high school football season

The time is here, Acadiana! High school football kicks off this week. Sports Director George Faust, sports anchor Madeline Adams, and 1st & 10 correspondent Gerald Gruenig discuss the upcoming season and preview all of the local teams.

The preview features interviews with coaches, players, and LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.

Gerald provides a watch-list to name just a few of the talented athletes to keep your eyes on in Acadiana.

Join us for the first “1st & 10” show this Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KLFY!