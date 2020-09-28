1st & 10: Opening Drive previews 2020 high school football season

1st and 10

The time is here, Acadiana! High school football kicks off this week. Sports Director George Faust, sports anchor Madeline Adams, and 1st & 10 correspondent Gerald Gruenig discuss the upcoming season and preview all of the local teams.

The preview features interviews with coaches, players, and LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.

Gerald provides a watch-list to name just a few of the talented athletes to keep your eyes on in Acadiana.

Join us for the first “1st & 10” show this Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KLFY!

