ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the results of Bi-District round of high school football.
Scores
Note: Winners are in bold.
Pineville vs Carencro, 7-57
Terrebonne vs Westgate, 10-27
Thibodaux vs Southside, 9-42
Istrouma vs Northside, 38-16
Church Point vs Iota, 6-35
Breaux Bridge vs Eunice, 35-19
Rayne vs Opelousas, 6-57
Kaplan vs Jennings, 6-34
Pearl River vs Abbeville, 20-34
St. Martinville vs Leesville, 46-40
Northwest vs Franklin Parish, 42-20
Green Oaks vs Notre Dame, 14-49
Ascension Episcopal vs Loyola Prep, 34-17
Rayville vs Loreauville, 12-40
Port Barre vs South Plaquemines, 16-34
WCA Opel vs St. Edmund, 7-6
Sacred Heart vs Glenbrook, 12-49
Basile vs Welsh, 20-42
W St. John vs Jeanerette, 6-12
Lake Arthur vs Montgomery, 46-35
