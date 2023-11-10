ACADIANA, La. (KLFY)– KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the results of Bi-District round of high school football.

First Half

Second Half

Overtime

Scores

Note: Winners are in bold.

Pineville vs Carencro, 7-57

Terrebonne vs Westgate, 10-27

Thibodaux vs Southside, 9-42

Istrouma vs Northside, 38-16

Church Point vs Iota, 6-35

Breaux Bridge vs Eunice, 35-19

Rayne vs Opelousas, 6-57

Kaplan vs Jennings, 6-34

Pearl River vs Abbeville, 20-34

St. Martinville vs Leesville, 46-40

Northwest vs Franklin Parish, 42-20

Green Oaks vs Notre Dame, 14-49

Ascension Episcopal vs Loyola Prep, 34-17

Rayville vs Loreauville, 12-40

Port Barre vs South Plaquemines, 16-34

WCA Opel vs St. Edmund, 7-6

Sacred Heart vs Glenbrook, 12-49

Basile vs Welsh, 20-42

W St. John vs Jeanerette, 6-12

Lake Arthur vs Montgomery, 46-35

Latest Posts