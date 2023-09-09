1st Half:
High school football is in week 2, and for some teams, district play is underway.
Friday night’s final scores are below.
Winners are in bold.
Iowa 35, Rayne 18
Barbe 14, Carencro 60
Lafayette Christian 49, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 14
Washington-Marion 6, Northside 36
Avoyelles 14, Teurlings 45
Comeaux 14, Lafayette 35
Acadiana 35, Sulphur 7
Alexandria 21, St. Thomas More 49
Tioga 34, Breaux Bridge 28
Southside 49, Cecilia 46
Vermilion Catholic 30, Ascension Episcopal 28
Grand Lake 12, Westminster Christian 23
Kinder 14, Church Point 6
Opelousas 40, Natchitoches Central 28
St. Martinville 7, Notre Dame 27
North Vermilion 23, Erath 15 (3OT)
Westgate 43, LCCP 7
Loreauville 13, Dequincy 0
Hamilton Christian 26, Highland Baptist 6
New Iberia 7, Sam Houston 41
Marksville 30, Sacred Heart 12
Gueydan 12, North Central 40
Parkview Baptist 10, Catholic New Iberia 14
Mamou 32, Lake Arthur 65
Ville Platte 20, Basile 21
Pine Prairie 0, Livonia 28
Jennings 28, Eunice 6
Jeanerette 24, Morgan City 7