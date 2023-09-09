1st Half:

High school football is in week 2, and for some teams, district play is underway.

Friday night’s final scores are below.

Winners are in bold.

Iowa 35, Rayne 18

Barbe 14, Carencro 60

Lafayette Christian 49, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 14

Washington-Marion 6, Northside 36

Avoyelles 14, Teurlings 45

Comeaux 14, Lafayette 35

Acadiana 35, Sulphur 7

Alexandria 21, St. Thomas More 49

Tioga 34, Breaux Bridge 28

Southside 49, Cecilia 46

Vermilion Catholic 30, Ascension Episcopal 28

Grand Lake 12, Westminster Christian 23

Kinder 14, Church Point 6

Opelousas 40, Natchitoches Central 28

St. Martinville 7, Notre Dame 27

North Vermilion 23, Erath 15 (3OT)

Westgate 43, LCCP 7

Loreauville 13, Dequincy 0

Hamilton Christian 26, Highland Baptist 6

New Iberia 7, Sam Houston 41

Marksville 30, Sacred Heart 12

Gueydan 12, North Central 40

Parkview Baptist 10, Catholic New Iberia 14

Mamou 32, Lake Arthur 65

Ville Platte 20, Basile 21

Pine Prairie 0, Livonia 28

Jennings 28, Eunice 6

Jeanerette 24, Morgan City 7