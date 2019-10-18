Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

1st & 10, 2019: Week 7

1st and 10
Posted: / Updated:

We’ll have high school football scores and highlights tonight on 1st & 10!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar