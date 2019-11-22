(KLFY) — As South Louisiana’s high school football teams enter the second week of the LHSAA playoffs, George Faust gives a full preview for this week’s action.
1st & 10 2019: Playoffs Round 2
Abbeville68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent