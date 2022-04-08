DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say two more Alabama men have been arrested in connection to inciting a riot during the March 26th weekend in the Panama City Beach Area.

Demarion Cooper, 20, of Troy, and Rashad Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka were arrested in their Alabama homes for encouraging or inciting a riot after Panama City Beach police obtained a warrant.

Demarion Cooper

Rashad Glasper

Police say both men played a big role in promoting and influencing their followers with a propensity for violence to create this disorder.

Cooper waived extradition and was taken to Bay County to await his first appearance in court.

Glasper is currently in the Elmore County jail pending extradition.