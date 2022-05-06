LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The nationwide manhunt continues for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and the corrections employee who helped him escape on April 29.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton held a news conference on Friday, May 6, to give the latest in the investigation.

Accused murderer Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White have been on the run for more than a week now. Here is everything News 19 knows so far:

Anyone with information on Casey or Vicky’s location should contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757. If you see them, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted on the U.S. Marshals website or by calling (800) 336-0102.