DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have arrested a Mobile man for secretly recording people in a men’s bathroom at a Daphne business.

Gregory Turner, 28, from Mobile is charged with four felony counts of aggravated criminal surveillance. Investigators say Turner set up a “pin camera” in the men’s bathroom. An employee discovered the recording device.

Turner told investigators he was paid money from the OnlyFans website for content he created. Police are now looking at other devices in Turners possession. More charges are possible.

Police have not released the name of the business. This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.