JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A softball umpire was hit in the face after ejecting a parent from her child’s softball game for allegedly yelling profanity.

Kristi Moore said she was assaulted on Saturday, April 9 after she tossed Kiara Thomas from the game. The mother allegedly attacked Moore in the parking lot.

“This has been very very hard anywhere I go. Of course at this point, people know who I am and looking at my eye, and the people that don’t know, and they ask. They applauded when I tell them what happened, but the hardest part of it all was going home that night and my children seeing me, and they just burst into tears about it. And that was really hard trying to talk to them about it,” said Moore.

She blamed incidents like this one for a nationwide umpire shortage. Earlier this year, a bill was introduced to in the Mississippi Legislature that would upgrade assault charges for attacking sporting officials from simple assault to aggravated assault.

Thomas has been charged with simple assault. If convicted, she could spend time in jail and pay a fine. The Laurel Police Department banned her from all recreational facilities in the Jones County area.

Kiara Nichelle Thomas (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

The team associated with the parent can no longer participate in the USFA tournament. WJTV 12 News reached out to the team, and we have not heard back at this time.