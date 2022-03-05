LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Friday, March 4, 2022, around 5:15 PM, the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office to investigate a homicide that happened on Harding Street, inside the city limits of Lake Providence.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. According to Louisiana State Police, after the investigation, authorities arrested 41-year-old Albert James, of Lake Providence, for Second Degree Murder.

Police reported the initial investigation showed that James was involved in an altercation with the victim, 41-year-old Monique Jackson. Police reported the altercation took place at a Harding Street home. Police said the incident ultimately resulted in James shooting Jackson, which caused her death.

Because of the investigation and information authorities found, James was arrested and booked into the Riverbend Detention Center for Second Degree Murder. The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office is the lead investigating agency and processed the scene for evidence. The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

According to the police, the investigation is actively ongoing and no additional information is available.