ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday morning on a felony battery charge after throwing chili at someone, according to deputies.

A report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that George Neil Armstrong, 50, got into an argument with someone Friday morning that began to escalate.

The affidavit said that Armstrong poked the victim in the face before he took a bowl of chili out of the microwave and threw it on him.

Deputies said Armstrong fled the scene of the incident before law enforcement arrived. However, he was arrested the following morning.

According to the document, the incident was domestic in nature. Authorities also said Armstrong has a previous conviction for battery on his record.