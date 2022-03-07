HAZEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An Arkansas man has been arrested for the murder of his wife and his in-laws, according to police.

Hazen, Ark., Police were called out to a home on U.S. 63 Friday evening, March 4 for a report of shots fired. While responding to the call, officers discovered the suspect was traveling in a pick-up truck along U.S. 63. Authorities spotted the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Munnerlyn, 50, of Carlisle, Ark.

Police charged Munnerlyn with the murder of his wife, Mirranda Munnerlyn, 46, of Carlisle, and her parents Amanda Turner, 62, and James Turner, 64, both of Hazen.

Hazen authorities requested the Arkansas State Police to lead the criminal investigation. According to the Facebook post, overnight state police special agents on the Criminal Investigation Division continued to collect evidence from the crime scene and interviewed people familiar with the family and circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The bodies of the three victims were transported for examination at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the manner and cause of death. The state police will prepare a criminal case file and turn it over to the Prairie County prosecuting attorney.