SOLA Giving Day: St. Leo the Great’s collection plates going empty

“There have been about seven Sundays now that we have been separated from the Eucharist, but that also means separation from collections.”

That’s Father Dustin Dought. He’s the pastor at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church. He says many of their parishioners have submitted their gifts online but they are still looking at 75 hundred dollar deficit.

“Even though we don’t have Sunday Mass, we have the salaries of parish staff, utility bills, and those expenses that don’t go anywhere,” said Dought.

Father Dought is donating one month of his salary, which is a little over $1,500 to the project. They are looking to raise about $3,500 through SOLA Giving Day.

“We are still serving our parish family,” said Dought. “We are serving them with our live stream Masses, with in home first communion, and actually had our first virtual Bible study. That happens every Tuesday night. This can be such a time of isolation, and can be a real time of sadness and anxiety for some people. We are trying to still answer the needs and be a source of God in our community.”

You can watch any of the churches videos on their Facebook and YouTube pages

