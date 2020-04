Give Now or Give Later

CFA will continue to host South Louisiana Giving Day (SOLA) on Thursday, May 7.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools have canceled their spring fundraising events.

Donors can support their favorite participating organizations who were affected by clicking here.

Donors can schedule a donation today through Wednesday, May 6, or contribute during SOLA Giving Day on Thursday, May 7.

Learn more at southlouisianagivingday.org.