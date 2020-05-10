SOLA Giving Day: Rho Omicron Foundation

The Rho Omicron Foundation president Everette Manuel says the foundation is affiliated with Rho Omicron chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

“The board is five members. Our chapter has about 22 members all together,” Manuel said.

Manuel says this is the second year the foundation participated in south Louisiana Giving Day.

Manuel is hoping the money raised will help expand the foundations scholarship/stipend program.

“At some point in time we want to get to the point where we can give a scholarship continuous through the young man’s or young woman’s four year career,” Manuel noted.

In addition to scholarships, members of the foundation mentor young men.

“Especially kids who are having problems in school and we want to give them another outlet. Let tell them know there are other ways they can succeed in life. Education is a primary way”

The foundation also has a huge list of programs that members support and host.

Manuel says if a student has no desire to go to college, then they should at least graduate high school with a ready to work skill.

“It’s important that at least you graduate from high school and develop some type of skill so you can at least take care of yourself,” Manuel added.

Manuel says the foundation primarily focuses on St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary Parishes.

“There are a couple of doctors in our fraternity and we have annual blood drives. We do free cuts for kids. A lot of that is being done in Lafayette now.”

“We have a little prayer walk praying the kids to have a successful and safe year,” Manuel explained

The Rho Omicron Foundation was established in 2016 with a mission to empower young people to be all they can be.

“Times are bad for a lot of people but we still have to do some of the things that need to be done to help our young kids,” Manuel stated.

www.southlouisianagivingday.org

http://www.rhoomicronfoundation.com