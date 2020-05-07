SOLA Giving Day: Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen, feeding the poor and hungry in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Today is the South Louisiana Day of Giving. We are shining a light on charitable organizations making a difference in the community. They need your support.

News 10’s Sylvia Masters features the mission of Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen.

Father Mikel Polson, Pastor at St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley, said, “During the school year, let’s say September through May, we feed about 250 people a day. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and then in the summertime, that number almost doubles. We’ll feed anywhere from 350 to 450-500 people every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”

Fr. Polson is talking about Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen. The family home was donated to the church and converted into a soup kitchen to feed the poor and hungry in Crowley. A new facility is now being built in the current location. It will more than double seating capacity and improve food distribution.

“After 18 years in an old house that was falling apart… the foundation was breaking. It was all coming apart, there was a great need for a new facility to continue the mission of feeding anybody who is hungry,” explained Fr. Polson.

The new facility will cost approximately $300,000 to build. Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen is solely sustained by donations from the local community through St. Michael Catholic Church.

“Every dollar that is donated to Ms. Helen’s goes directly to the operation,” added Fr. Polson. “Paying our bills. We do have minimal costs in food. We do have to buy some foods. Not very much, but some. We also have salaries so that’s the big things right there.”

Fr. Polson said the new facility should be completed at the end of May, middle of June.

“We don’t ask questions. If you’re hungry, if you want a meal, you come to the door, we will give you a meal. It’s been an extreme great success,” said Fr. Polson.

If you’d like to donate to Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen, click here.