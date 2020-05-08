SOLA Giving Day: Middlebrook Foundation keeps namesake’s mission alive

After nearly eight years with the department, on October 1st, 2017, Cpl. Michael Middlebrook was killed in the line of duty. But to this day, the Middlebrook Foundation carries out his values by helping the poor and less fortunate of the lafayette community.

“When I found out that his wife was continuing his legacy to serve the community that he served and that he loved so much it just touched my heart,” said Big 102.1’s Renee Revett.

Revett was so moved by the actions of the Middlebrooks when her company big 102.1 hosted an awards ceremony for law enforcement, they awarded the Middlebrook foundation with a generous gift.

“This beautiful legacy of an officer who was killed in the line of duty, it was just a natural thing for us to want to continue it,” she said.

According to the foundation, Mrs. Middlebrook says her husband would have wanted her to do something good for the community. Without hesitation, she picked up his cross and continued where he left off.

To see just what a dynamic and beautiful heart she had and through her grief, she saw a bigger picture and it’s still very special and touching to me that he lives on and he lives on through his family.

Through the holiday giveback program, the foundation provides meals, clothing, and gifts for the less fortunate. And Operation 442 supports the families of officers killed in the line of duty.