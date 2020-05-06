SOLA Giving Day- Hunters for the Hungry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- South Louisiana Giving Day is a 24-hour online giving tool for nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools. During this COVID-19 pandemic, these organizations need funding now more than ever.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools have canceled their spring fundraising events. The Community Foundation of Acadiana decided to continue with South Louisiana Giving Day because many of the organizations they support are on the front lines providing emergency assistance to the community.