SOLA Giving Day- Hunters for the Hungry

Since 1994, Hunters for the Hungry has made it their goal to encourage local outdoors men and women to make a difference by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish in order to combat hunger. Hunters for the Hungry was started by the Campbell family 26 years ago. Since its inception, Hunters for the Hungry has made a serious impact across the state. Their Annual "Clean out your freezer day" that takes place in the fall, is the biggest day of the year for the organization. This campaign is taken seriously by local hunters and fishermen from Acadiana. Preparations for this fall are currently underway, however, you can make a difference today by making a donation to help Hunters for the Hungry expand their operation. Hunters for the Hungry is holding their annual "Clean out your fridge day" on Sunday, September 20th. You can donate to Hunters for the Hungry by clicking here.