Good news! South Louisiana Giving Day generated more than $850,000 in donations

LAFAYETTE, La. (Community Foundation of Acadiana) – Community Foundation of Acadiana hosted the third annual South Louisiana (SOLA) Giving Day on Thursday, May 7. The general public donated $852,607 for 24 hours to support 95 nonprofit organizations, churches and schools.

Before the event, $313,700 in matching gift donations were secured to support 29 organizations. A matching donation is a charitable contribution by private donors that will match the general public’s donations dollar for dollar. The list of organizations who received a matching gift can be viewed at www.solagivingday.org/matchinggifts.

SOLA Giving Day awarded $10,000 in cash prizes to the top-performing organizations.

The organizations that received the most overall donations were the Ragin’ Cajun Catholics, Bridge Ministry of Acadiana – Bridge Community Christian School, and Christian Service Center.

The organizations that received the most donations during the Power Hours were Ragin’ Cajun Catholics, Hearts of Hope, John Paul the Great Academy, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, Acadiana Animal Aid, Miles Perret Cancer Services, and Gueydan Museum and Cultural Arts Society.

Each organization will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize. The prize money was provided by private donations to the 2019 SOLA Giving Day Gumbo Fund, and by a grant from the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation in gratitude for the community support of the Love Our Schools and Love Our Community initiatives.

The list of winners can be found here.

South Louisiana Giving Day was an event of the Community Foundation of Acadiana and presented by Home Bank. SOLA Giving Day was made possible by the generous support of CFA members, Jerry and Beverly Shea, Edward and Roxanne Breaux, Mack Energy, the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, and KLFY-TV10.