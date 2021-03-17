SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: Elevated Severe Threat for Acadiana Wednesday Afternoon

Severe Weather

The severe threat has increased for Acadiana this warm and windy Wednesday. Showers and storms will become likely during the afternoon with an elevated risk for storms to produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Acadiana under their “Enhanced Risk” which is considered a 3 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe weather. Portions of northeastern Acadiana have been upgraded to the “Moderate Risk”. I think much of Acadiana will have an elevated risk for severe weather today. A rare “High Risk” is in place for parts of Mississippi where a violent tornado outbreak is possible.

The approximate timing for the severe threat in Acadiana will be between 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm this afternoon as the disturbance moves in from Texas. Most models have severe storms ramping up for Lafayette around 3:00 to 4:00 pm.

Make sure to have the latest version of our KLFY Weather App and be weather aware this afternoon. Also, understand the difference between a watch versus a warning.

Besides the severe threat the weather will be very warm and windy today. Southerly winds could gust as strong as 40 mph this afternoon. Make sure to secure any loose items in your yard.

Cloudy

Abbeville

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
53°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
53°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
53°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

