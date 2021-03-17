SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: Elevated Severe Threat for Acadiana Wednesday Afternoon

The severe threat has increased for Acadiana this warm and windy Wednesday. Showers and storms will become likely during the afternoon with an elevated risk for storms to produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Acadiana under their “Enhanced Risk” which is considered a 3 out of 5 for likelihood to see severe weather. Portions of northeastern Acadiana have been upgraded to the “Moderate Risk”. I think much of Acadiana will have an elevated risk for severe weather today. A rare “High Risk” is in place for parts of Mississippi where a violent tornado outbreak is possible.







The approximate timing for the severe threat in Acadiana will be between 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm this afternoon as the disturbance moves in from Texas. Most models have severe storms ramping up for Lafayette around 3:00 to 4:00 pm.









Make sure to have the latest version of our KLFY Weather App and be weather aware this afternoon. Also, understand the difference between a watch versus a warning.







Besides the severe threat the weather will be very warm and windy today. Southerly winds could gust as strong as 40 mph this afternoon. Make sure to secure any loose items in your yard.