Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Acadiana

Severe Weather
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 5:15 am:

NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 am for:

  • Northern Iberia Parish
  • Lafayette Parish
  • Southeastern Rapides Parish
  • Eastern Evangeline Parish
  • Central Acadia Parish
  • Northeastern Vermilion Parish
  • St. Martin Parish
  • Avoyelles Parish
  • St. Landry Parish

UPDATE 5:00 am:

According to the National Weather Service, the severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 5:15 am for the following parishes:

  • Eastern Cameron
  • Lafayette
  • Central Rapides
  • Eastern Jeff Davis
  • Evangeline
  • Acadia
  • Vermilion
  • Avoyelles
  • Central St. Landry
  • Eastern Allen

ORIGINAL:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following parishes until 5:15 am.

  • Eastern Cameron Parish
  • Lafayette Parish
  • Rapides Parish
  • East central Beauregard Parish
  • Acadia Parish
  • Southeastern Calcasieu Parish
  • Vermilion Parish
  • Southeastern Vernon Parish
  • Allen
  • Jefferson Davis Parish
  • Evangeline Parish
  • Avoyelles Parish
  • Central St. Landry Parish

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
24 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

