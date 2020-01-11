Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Acadiana

UPDATE 5:15 am:
NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 am for:
- Northern Iberia Parish
- Lafayette Parish
- Southeastern Rapides Parish
- Eastern Evangeline Parish
- Central Acadia Parish
- Northeastern Vermilion Parish
- St. Martin Parish
- Avoyelles Parish
- St. Landry Parish
UPDATE 5:00 am:
According to the National Weather Service, the severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 5:15 am for the following parishes:
- Eastern Cameron
- Lafayette
- Central Rapides
- Eastern Jeff Davis
- Evangeline
- Acadia
- Vermilion
- Avoyelles
- Central St. Landry
- Eastern Allen
ORIGINAL:
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following parishes until 5:15 am.
- Eastern Cameron Parish
- Lafayette Parish
- Rapides Parish
- East central Beauregard Parish
- Acadia Parish
- Southeastern Calcasieu Parish
- Vermilion Parish
- Southeastern Vernon Parish
- Allen
- Jefferson Davis Parish
- Evangeline Parish
- Avoyelles Parish
- Central St. Landry Parish