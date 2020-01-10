Live Now
Latest on Acadiana’s Severe Threat for Saturday Morning

Severe Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A potent system will be impacting the deep south later today and Saturday, which could lead to a multi-day severe event across many states.

The highest threat for impacts to Acadiana will be felt on Saturday morning. Strong winds gusting to 40 mph or more are expected before the main line of storms rolls through the area. These strong gusts could lead to minor wind damage for Acadiana. Most models, Future-Track is shown below, showcase a powerful line of storms moving into western parts of state at approximately 3:00 am Saturday morning. The main line reaches Lafayette around 6:00 am- 8:00 am. This is an approximation from the models with the severe threat ending around late-morning for Acadiana as the line marches east towards Mississippi.

All modes of severe weather look possible, if not likely, for our area. Damaging winds are the primary threat but strong, long lived tornadoes are a possibility, too. We think that threat will remain north and east of Acadiana, but the dynamics will be close to southern Louisiana. The significant tornado model is shown below, which displays a greater threat across northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas, and Mississippi for these stronger tornadoes. Also, below is a look at the instability for Saturday which is on the low to medium side but this is only one component in severe weather forecasting. There will be enough instability for severe weather, and wind shear will be high, so that may increase the tornado threat.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing outlooks for Friday and Saturday. Impacts are expected from Texas all the way to Alabama from this system. Their “Enhanced Risk” category is placed across all of Acadiana. This is considered a medium to high threat for severe weather in the outlined area. A “Moderate Risk” is now in place for northern Louisiana.

