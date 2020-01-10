Live Now
Lafayette Fire Department encourages public to be “weather aware”

The threat of severe weather coming into Acadiana, Lafayette Fire Department officials are encouraging the public to be prepared and what you should do in case of an emergency.

Public Information Officer, Alton Trahan, says, “In case of a tornado threat, go into the interior, most central place in your home, a closet or bathroom. Stay away from doors and windows.”

Trahan says you need to have a severe weather kit ready.

“You should always have a kit, just in case utility services go out because, with strong winds, trees may fall knocking out power lines and having no electricity. Therefore, have batteries, radios, make sure your cell phone is charged fully so you can call for help, and can-good items to eat,” Trahan adds.

In case of a power outage and downed power lines, call 911 and avoid the area.

Trahan explains, “Always avoid downed power lines, you don’t know if they are live or not. Call 911, you don’t want any injuries to happen and also concerned if it is down, it could arch out and ignite the roof of your home or something nearby. Just call and we will respond and make sure the scene is safe.”

