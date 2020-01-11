Live Now
Cleco: Working to restore power following storms

Severe Weather
From Cleco officials:

Strong storms moved across Cleco’s service territory overnight and into this morning causing outages for nearly 12,000 customers.

“Cleco crews, along with contractor crews, have been mobilized to respond to these weather-related power outages,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “The hardest hit areas were Avoyelles, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia and Rapides parishes.”

As of 8 a.m., Cleco had approximately 12,000 customers without power due to the storms.

“We thank our customers for their patience, and we thank our crews for their hard work to get the lights back on for our customers,” said Lass

