Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton says to expect some severe weather before dawn Wednesday

Still on track for a round of storms coming in for your Easter Sunday, some of which could be strong to severe.

A low pressure area will develop across north-central Texas on Sunday and slowly strengthen through the day as it moves eastward across the southeast U.S. This will locally enhance wind shear in the atmosphere with winds both turning and getting stronger with height. Meanwhile, as the daytime heating occurs, the temperature drop with height will become more impressive with warm air at the surface, heated by the sun, and cold air aloft. Remember, warm air likes to rise, so this aides in the development of thunderstorms and the stronger the warm air rise is, the stronger the storm is. This also aides in the development of hailstones that can grow larger due to upward winds keeping them in the cloud longer. Because of this reason, we'll have to watch for large hail in discrete storms that form.