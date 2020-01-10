Severe Weather

Live Now
Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
25 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

