LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There’s still no official conclusion as to what happened, or who’s at fault, if anyone, for the Seacor Power disaster at sea on April 13, 2021. Shortly after the accident, there was a call for congressional hearings. But hearings have yet to be held one year later.

A congressional aide told News 10 that hearings would come after the final report and recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Coast Guard, but that could be months from now.

One month after the lift boat capsized, all members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation, comprised of Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Bill Cassidy, Rep. Clay Higgins, Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Garret Graves, Rep. Mike Johnson, and Rep. Julia Letlow, signed on to a letter, sent to leaders in the House and Senate to request hearings be held.

Higgins traveled out into the Gulf to the accident site, just south of Port Fourchon, to see the capsized lift boat, and talk to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We want to come out of this more resilient, stronger, wiser, with better policies in place, legislation in place, to seek the truth and deliver it to the people of Louisiana, and by extension, America,” said Higgins. “We expect to improve the policies, regulatory efforts, and legislative mandates for the entire maritime industry. So, what has happened to the Seacor Power, and the impact it has had upon the families of those on board, perhaps can not happen again.”

A hearing would likely focus on the actions of the USCG, for leaving the scene of the rescue while some Seacor crew members were still on the lift boat, to return to shore with a seriously injured crewman.

Kennedy made a separate request for the Senate Commerce Committee and the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security to hold oversight hearings on the federal government’s response.

“Details of the immediate response from the U.S. Coast Guard and subsequent search and rescue efforts deserve to be heard on the record in a congressional setting,” said Kennedy. “Testimony from Seacor Marine, the operator of the Seacor Power, will help clarify why the lift boat was traveling through such severe weather in the first place.”

“We have to think of the families. A year later, there’s a child or a wife who is waking up and that father or husband is not there,” said Cassidy. “We have to see how the current agencies, the Coast Guard for example, what the investigation has concluded. If that is inadequate, then there should be a congressional hearing. If the Coast Guard figured it out, and how we can better prevent this in the future. I understand there was a microburst. How can we communicate that with mariners in the future? Then, I would be willing to let that stand.”