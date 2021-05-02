United Cajun Navy suspends search for remaining crew members of capsized Seacor Power lift boat

(KLFY) The United Cajun Navy said Sunday that it was suspending its search for seven remaining crew members of the Seacor Power lift boat that capsized in mid April.

Crews from multiple agencies, including Coast Guard boat and air crews and good Samaritans, searched over two weeks, covering more than 20k square nautical miles, after the ship, capsized with 19 people aboard.

Six people were rescued the day of the accident, on April 13, by good Samaritan boat crews who responded to a Coast Guard broadcast.

Six bodies were recovered in the day following. The deceased have been identified as:

Capt. David Ledet, 63, Thibodaux

Ernest Williams, 69, Arnaudville

Anthony Hartford, 53, New Orleans

James Wallingsford, 55, Gilbert

Lawrence Warren, 36, Terrytown

Quinon Pitre, 31, Franklin

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search almost a week after the incident occurred.

“We extend our appreciation to everyone who volunteered to assist during the search effort. Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” said Capt. Will Watson, in a statement.

“Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones–all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. I know that this is an immensely difficult time for you all, and for the entire maritime community.”