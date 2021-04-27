Today marks two weeks since Seacor Power boat capsized; volunteer rescue workers continue searching

COCODRIE, La. (KLFY) It’s been exactly two weeks since the Seacor Power ship capsized in the Gulf.

Six men are dead and seven others are still missing.

But the United Cajun Navy and volunteers refuse to stop searching, dedicated to bringing these men home to their families.

Anna Mcallister is in Cocodrie with the latest on the search efforts.

Dozens of boats gathered again today (Tuesday) at the Harbor Light Landing in Cocodrie, continuing to look for the missing seacor power crew members.

They found life vests and several other items from the ship, but today they haven’t found much.

But the volunteers are dedicated to giving these families closure.

Seaplanes taking off from Cocodrie as the search for the missing Seacor power crew members continues.

Monday, more than 100 boats came out for the search. today, that number has dwindled.

“We’re going to make the best of the situation because we got about 30-40 boats out today.”

Ronnie Adams, a star of the hit show Swamp People, is part of the search effort.

His reason for joining, is a personal one.

“One of the kids I taught at St. Bernard High School, Chaz Morales, is actually a kid I taught, is one of the missing kids, and it’s just hit home so hard.”

Boats came and went from the dock all afternoon, but searchers say they haven’t had much luck.

“Anna: did y’all find anything?

“A life jacket.”

Anna: A life jacket, did you find anything else?

“That’s it.

Anna: And how’s it been so far?

“We didn’t find nothing.”

Monday, searchers found several life vests from the vessel on barrier islands, but today’s winds are making boating conditions more difficult.

Jack Monte has been on the water, tirelessly looking with other volunteers.

He says he’s not giving up hope, because if anyone can survive this, it’s these men.

“They’re Louisiana men, they’re some of the strongest guys Ive ever met, so if anyone can live in the marsh for two or three weeks, it would be someone along these lines.”

Monte has a picture of the missing men as his cell phone background; a humbling reminder of why he’s out here, and a strong source of motivation.

“It’s kind of hard to explain, it’s almost like faith, you can’t feel it, you can’t see it, you don’t know what the outcome is going to be, but you just gotta have faith that the families are going to get closure and the answers they’re looking for.”

He says he and the other volunteers are not giving up hope, and they’ll continue searching until these men come home.

Ronnie is asking anyone with a large boat to please come out and help the search, because a lot of these boats can’t make it to the further barrier islands because of the windy conditions.

He tells me they’re going to continue their search until the sun goes down, they’ll regroup this evening, and make their plans to head back out tomorrow morning.