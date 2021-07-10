Seacor shipwreck removal begins in Gulf

PORT FOURCHON, La. (KLFY) Parts of the SEACOR power boat have been cut away and are being carried off by barges.

Over the past months, crews have removed thousands of gallons of fuel from the ship, built a protection barrier and prepped the ship to be dismantled into pieces.

Once the pieces of the ship are cut, they will be brought to a secure sight for inspection, according to a social media page for the Gulfcoast Humanitarian efforts.

The Seacor Power, a lift boat owned by Seacor Marine, capsized several miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana on April 13 with 19 crewmen on board. Six men were rescued the day of the incident, six died, and seven still remain missing to date.

“The families need your prayers. Prayers for closure. Prayers for answers. Prayers for strength to get them through these trying days ahead.” #BringThemHome